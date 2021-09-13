VeriCoin (VRC) Price Tops $0.0531 on Exchanges

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. VeriCoin has a market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $2,298.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0531 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,321.65 or 1.00015490 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00085513 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00008660 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00072153 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006698 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001139 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002287 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00006010 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000147 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,140,295 coins. The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

