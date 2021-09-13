Veritaseum Hits Market Capitalization of $41.21 Million (VERI)

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 13th. Veritaseum has a market capitalization of $41.21 million and approximately $10,763.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Veritaseum has traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Veritaseum coin can now be bought for $19.17 or 0.00042547 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00060148 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002784 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.45 or 0.00151897 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00013677 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.66 or 0.00740458 BTC.

Veritaseum Profile

Veritaseum (CRYPTO:VERI) is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com . The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

Veritaseum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

