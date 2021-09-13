Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) rose 7.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.17 and last traded at $7.16. Approximately 49,738 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,108,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.67.

VET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$12.25 to C$11.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TD Securities cut their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised Vermilion Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.03.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The oil and gas company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $2.77. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 61.81%. Research analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. 17.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

