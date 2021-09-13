Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) rose 7.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.17 and last traded at $7.16. Approximately 49,738 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,108,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.67.
VET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$12.25 to C$11.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TD Securities cut their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised Vermilion Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.03.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. 17.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vermilion Energy Company Profile (NYSE:VET)
Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.
