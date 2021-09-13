Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

Stock analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on VRNA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNA opened at $5.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.86. The stock has a market cap of $338.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Verona Pharma has a 12 month low of $5.31 and a 12 month high of $9.72.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.17). Analysts forecast that Verona Pharma will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ghost Tree Capital LLC grew its stake in Verona Pharma by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after acquiring an additional 60,957 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 18.2% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 56,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Verona Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Forefront Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Verona Pharma during the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma Plc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of respiratory diseases. Its lead product candidate, ensifentrine, has the potential to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound.

