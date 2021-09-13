Vertcoin Price Down 20.7% Over Last 7 Days (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $32.33 million and $207,290.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,868.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,292.72 or 0.07338688 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.92 or 0.00398759 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $610.43 or 0.01360497 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.46 or 0.00123598 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.04 or 0.00579571 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.45 or 0.00486874 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.86 or 0.00347368 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006819 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 61,766,697 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

