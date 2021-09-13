Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 306,563 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 38,644 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.12% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $61,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,561 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 454,549 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,419,000 after acquiring an additional 18,974 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 193.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,346 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,677 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,843,000 after acquiring an additional 19,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 171,106 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,769,000 after acquiring an additional 30,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $195.65 per share, with a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $3.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $192.16. 17,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,676. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $185.32 and a twelve month high of $280.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.90 and a 200 day moving average of $205.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. Equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRTX. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.70.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

