VerusCoin Trading Down 21.5% This Week (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. VerusCoin has a total market cap of $66.12 million and $16,055.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00002292 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VerusCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00079365 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.94 or 0.00122385 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.44 or 0.00174727 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,778.11 or 0.99745201 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,208.20 or 0.07146402 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $415.29 or 0.00925067 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002936 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin’s launch date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 64,252,045 coins. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VerusCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VerusCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.