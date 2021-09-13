Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) shares fell 8.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $67.90 and last traded at $67.90. 21,284 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 268,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.99.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VERV. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Verve Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.46.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($1.60). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $12,467,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $45,685,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,702,000. Institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

About Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.