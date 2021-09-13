Vesper Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:VSPR) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.25

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSPR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.25 and last traded at $25.95, with a volume of 4853683 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.16.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.90.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition by 5.0% during the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,300,000 after purchasing an additional 107,542 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition by 58.1% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,196,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,721,000 after purchasing an additional 807,529 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition by 5.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,600,000 after purchasing an additional 98,382 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition by 98.3% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,982,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,414,000 after purchasing an additional 982,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth $21,405,000.

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

