VestChain Reaches One Day Volume of $6,082.00 (VEST)

VestChain (CURRENCY:VEST) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. VestChain has a market capitalization of $3.56 million and approximately $6,082.00 worth of VestChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VestChain has traded down 35.8% against the dollar. One VestChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00060151 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002790 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.08 or 0.00150723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00013605 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $335.36 or 0.00742417 BTC.

VestChain Coin Profile

VestChain is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2018. VestChain’s total supply is 3,945,951,381 coins. The Reddit community for VestChain is https://reddit.com/r/vestchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VestChain’s official Twitter account is @vestchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VestChain is vestchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VestChain is a decentralized project that created their own blockchain to improve the transaction speed and decrease the cost of the transactions. Also, through VestChain blockchain developers, traders, investors can launch their ideas/projects onto the market. The project is similar to Ethereum but increased the number of transactions per second to 15 thousand and reduced the cost of each transaction. “

VestChain Coin Trading

