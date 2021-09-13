VIBE Trading Down 37.8% Over Last 7 Days (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 13th. Over the last week, VIBE has traded down 37.8% against the U.S. dollar. One VIBE coin can currently be bought for $0.0120 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VIBE has a market capitalization of $3.13 million and approximately $4,258.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VIBE alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00059827 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.30 or 0.00152225 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00013593 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00043129 BTC.

VIBE Coin Profile

VIBE is a coin. It launched on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

VIBE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIBE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.