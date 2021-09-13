Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SQSP. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Squarespace during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Squarespace during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Squarespace during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,064,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Squarespace during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,121,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Squarespace during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,583,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Squarespace from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.21.

Shares of NYSE:SQSP opened at $46.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.63. Squarespace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.64 and a 12-month high of $64.71.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($3.07). Sell-side analysts expect that Squarespace, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

