Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) by 127.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,220 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.43% of Postal Realty Trust worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSTL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 8.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 11.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 27.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 13,507 shares in the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Postal Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $1,702,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 132.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 60,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut Postal Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

NYSE PSTL opened at $18.54 on Monday. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27. The stock has a market cap of $253.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.86 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day moving average of $18.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 3.87%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.222 dividend. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.00%.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.