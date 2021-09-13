Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 16,453 Shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,453 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Dynex Capital worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Dynex Capital by 234.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,726,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313,061 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Dynex Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,125,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dynex Capital by 17.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,541,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,107,000 after acquiring an additional 383,852 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dynex Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,832,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Dynex Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,309,000. Institutional investors own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE DX opened at $17.48 on Monday. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.67 million, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.24.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 242.43%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.41%.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.