Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 7,321 Shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,321 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of 908 Devices worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in 908 Devices in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in 908 Devices by 67.9% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 33,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 13,580 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in 908 Devices by 1.1% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 328,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in 908 Devices in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in 908 Devices in the first quarter valued at about $266,000. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MASS opened at $36.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -29.44. 908 Devices Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $79.60. The company has a quick ratio of 13.35, a current ratio of 14.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.73.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts expect that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 908 Devices news, VP Trent A. Basarsky sold 10,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $352,226.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Trent A. Basarsky sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $677,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,895 shares of company stock worth $4,340,497 over the last quarter. 51.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MASS. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 908 Devices in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 908 Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

