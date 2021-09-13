Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 908,956 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MGLN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Health during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magellan Health by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magellan Health by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Magellan Health by 4,790.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MGLN opened at $94.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.19. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.35 and a 1 year high of $95.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

