Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 80.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 82,746 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,596,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 583,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,072,000 after purchasing an additional 99,310 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 150,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BERY stock opened at $64.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.59. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $70.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.27.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

