Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,910 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBS. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 8,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 9,891 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 508,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,026,000 after buying an additional 134,354 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE EBS opened at $57.09 on Monday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.07 and a 12-month high of $127.20. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.61.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.48). The company had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.73 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 29.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.20.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.