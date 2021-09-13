Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Heska worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Heska by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,704,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,202,000 after purchasing an additional 267,746 shares during the period. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Heska by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 875,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $147,456,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Heska by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,616,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Heska by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 212,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,715,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Heska by 144.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 156,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,305,000 after buying an additional 92,285 shares during the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Heska alerts:

Shares of Heska stock opened at $268.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -1,412.32 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a current ratio of 7.98. Heska Co. has a 1 year low of $93.26 and a 1 year high of $275.94.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $64.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.82 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Heska Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Guggenheim raised shares of Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.00.

In related news, CFO Catherine Grassman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.24, for a total transaction of $1,301,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,516.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $270,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 55,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,003,044.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $2,105,190. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Heska Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSKA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA).

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.