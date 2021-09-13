Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,327 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradata by 51.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 39,648 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Teradata by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 184,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after buying an additional 33,708 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradata by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Teradata during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teradata during the 2nd quarter worth about $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TDC. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

NYSE TDC opened at $51.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.81. Teradata Co. has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $59.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.43, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. Teradata had a return on equity of 41.02% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $2,228,472.28. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 309,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,251,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

