Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.13 Million Position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 44.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,493 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,869 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $475,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 38,746 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 12,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% in the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 219,962 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,949,000 after purchasing an additional 59,166 shares in the last quarter. 56.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $27.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.19 million, a PE ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 1.26. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.55 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.61.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 17.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ANIP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

