Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,493 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANIP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,122 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,669 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,824 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 56.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ANIP. TheStreet cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $27.44 on Monday. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.55 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.61. The firm has a market cap of $350.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 1.26.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 17.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

