Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,525 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,724 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 36.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 27,066 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 886.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 446,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,632,000 after purchasing an additional 401,141 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 127.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 13.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,986,000 after purchasing an additional 61,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 56.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 15,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $930,792.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,984,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Smits sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $1,529,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,125 shares of company stock worth $5,497,590 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $56.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.39. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.89 and a 1-year high of $72.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.26.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $141.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.19 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 27.89%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 8.28%.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

