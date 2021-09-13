Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,775 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank OZK by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Bank OZK by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 2nd quarter worth about $739,000. 78.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OZK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $40.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.81. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $45.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.84.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. Bank OZK had a net margin of 44.62% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $268.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.44%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

