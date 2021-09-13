Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.20 Million Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,708 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,946 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in M.D.C. by 140.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in M.D.C. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its position in M.D.C. by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. stock opened at $50.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.02 and a 12-month high of $63.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.01 and its 200 day moving average is $54.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.43.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 30.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MDC shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

In other news, Director David Siegel sold 6,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $325,341.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,111.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $120,645.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,076 shares of company stock valued at $933,681. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

