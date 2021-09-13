Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.75% of Asure Software worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 42.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 19.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 66.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 208.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Asure Software during the first quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of ASUR stock opened at $8.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $161.40 million, a P/E ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.40. Asure Software, Inc. has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $9.75.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.76 million. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Asure Software, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asure Software Profile

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

