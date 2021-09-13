Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 48,626 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,179 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $528,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AYI opened at $172.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.73 and a 200-day moving average of $171.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.90 and a twelve month high of $194.59.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $899.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Acuity Brands’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

AYI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $211.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.30.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

