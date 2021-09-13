Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.13 Million in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 62,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of PDF Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 3.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 12.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 132.3% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 46,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 26,279 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 190.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 183,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 38.1% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 11,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PDFS opened at $22.64 on Monday. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.44 and a 1 year high of $23.50. The firm has a market cap of $842.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.65.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 19.40% and a negative net margin of 49.71%. On average, research analysts expect that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDFS has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on PDF Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Sunday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PDF Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

PDF Solutions Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS).

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.