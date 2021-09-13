Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.26 Million in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 69,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 740.7% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 2,868.9% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Tilray alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. MKM Partners reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Tilray from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Tilray from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

In other news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $4,224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,813,000 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Tilray stock opened at $12.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 2.63. Tilray Inc has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $67.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day moving average of $17.61.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY).

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.