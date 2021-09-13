Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,015 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Entravision Communications worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Entravision Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 43.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EVC shares. TheStreet raised Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Entravision Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

In other Entravision Communications news, COO Liberman A. Jeffery sold 31,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $194,535.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 192,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $1,135,372.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 300,065 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,340. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVC opened at $7.29 on Monday. Entravision Communications Co. has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $622.28 million, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.18.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $178.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

Entravision Communications Profile

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

