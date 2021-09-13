Victory Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 40,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in UP Fintech by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in UP Fintech by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in UP Fintech in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in UP Fintech in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in UP Fintech in the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. 8.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UP Fintech in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $21.10 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

UP Fintech stock opened at $14.53 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.40. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.54 and a beta of 1.76. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

UP Fintech Company Profile

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

