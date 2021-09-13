Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 40,438 UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIGR. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,185,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 4,296.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 859,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,292,000 after acquiring an additional 840,003 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,293,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,886,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UP Fintech in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $21.10 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

NASDAQ:TIGR opened at $14.53 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.44 and its 200 day moving average is $19.40. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 60.54 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07.

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

