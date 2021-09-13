Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,783 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Kaman worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Kaman by 59.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 21,130 shares during the last quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Kaman during the first quarter valued at $804,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaman during the first quarter valued at $300,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kaman by 6.2% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 13,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kaman by 98.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KAMN has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Kaman from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

In other news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $43,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,080.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KAMN opened at $36.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.33. Kaman Co. has a 52-week low of $36.05 and a 52-week high of $59.79.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. Kaman had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $182.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.03 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kaman Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.91%.

About Kaman

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

