Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 10,810 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 39.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,559 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,810 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandler Capital Management bought a new stake in AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at $12,178,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in AECOM by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,194,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,695,000 after purchasing an additional 16,276 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in AECOM by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 389,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,960,000 after purchasing an additional 71,289 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter worth about $3,231,000. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter worth about $1,332,000. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

In other AECOM news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $1,966,272.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,913,534. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $65.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of -70.23, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.58. AECOM has a 52-week low of $37.58 and a 52-week high of $70.04.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AECOM

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

