Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 19,465 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) by 67.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,465 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Upstart were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,830,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,154,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $998,000. Souders Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at about $511,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UPST. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays raised Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upstart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.45.

NASDAQ UPST opened at $270.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.81 and its 200 day moving average is $133.14. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $294.23.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.75 million. Upstart’s revenue was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.93, for a total transaction of $4,813,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.64, for a total value of $52,235.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,876,466 shares of company stock worth $383,267,700 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

