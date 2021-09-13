Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,777 Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,777 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of SMART Global worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 99.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,033,000 after acquiring an additional 520,794 shares in the last quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 0.7% in the first quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 636,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 5,103.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 459,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,153,000 after acquiring an additional 450,815 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in SMART Global in the first quarter valued at $7,757,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 1,531.1% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 386,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after acquiring an additional 362,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

In other SMART Global news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $315,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,989.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $151,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,034,147 shares of company stock valued at $153,021,840. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SGH opened at $48.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 156.13 and a beta of 0.94. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.60 and a 1 year high of $58.39.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $437.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.48 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 0.62%. SMART Global’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet cut shares of SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SMART Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.43.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

