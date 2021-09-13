Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,777 Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,777 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of SMART Global worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 99.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,033,000 after purchasing an additional 520,794 shares during the last quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 0.7% in the first quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 636,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 5,103.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 459,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,153,000 after purchasing an additional 450,815 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of SMART Global in the first quarter worth approximately $7,757,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 1,531.1% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 386,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after acquiring an additional 362,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

In other SMART Global news, Director Ajay Shah sold 11,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $524,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $315,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,989.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,034,147 shares of company stock valued at $153,021,840. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet cut shares of SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SMART Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.43.

Shares of SGH stock opened at $48.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 156.13 and a beta of 0.94. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.60 and a 12 month high of $58.39.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $437.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.48 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 0.62%. SMART Global’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

