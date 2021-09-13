Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,841 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,841 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of TechTarget worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTGT. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in TechTarget during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in TechTarget during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in TechTarget during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in TechTarget during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in TechTarget during the first quarter valued at about $183,000. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $84.94 on Monday. TechTarget, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $101.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.97 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.80.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. TechTarget had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $63.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 2,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,841 shares in the company, valued at $627,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 20,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $1,410,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,159. 10.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on TTGT. Sidoti began coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.38.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

