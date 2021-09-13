Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 51,888 Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,888 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $1,238,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $292,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 77,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 22,303 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $270,000.

NYSE:MAXR opened at $30.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -3,074.00 and a beta of 1.34. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $58.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.78.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.95 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.07%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAXR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

In other news, EVP Leon Anthony Frazier sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Walter S. Scott bought 1,793 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.89 per share, for a total transaction of $51,799.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

