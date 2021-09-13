Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,526 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,526 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Air Lease by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Air Lease by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Air Lease by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Air Lease by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

AL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Air Lease from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

In other Air Lease news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $79,560.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,269,423 shares in the company, valued at $50,497,646.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AL opened at $38.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.95. Air Lease Co. has a 52-week low of $26.65 and a 52-week high of $52.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 20.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.58%.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity.

