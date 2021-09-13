Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,562 Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,562 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Bridgewater Bancshares worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 84.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 87.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 3.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

In other news, Director Douglas J. Parish purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Mary Jayne Crocker purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,117 shares in the company, valued at $3,527,925. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 14,920 shares of company stock valued at $373,000 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock opened at $15.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $448.44 million, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.42. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 13.84%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

