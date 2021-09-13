Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,064 Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,455 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,064 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 315.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 56,115 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,272,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 61,540 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $585,000.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

In related news, Director Greg Garrison sold 77,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $1,162,262.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,151.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $857,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,381 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,263. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.05.

NASDAQ MDRX opened at $14.31 on Monday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 49.61% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $373.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.51 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.