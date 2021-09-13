Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 9,237 Shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,293 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,237 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Inovalon were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Inovalon by 243.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,350,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,534 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Inovalon by 241.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 992,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,572,000 after purchasing an additional 701,883 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Inovalon by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,805,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,875,000 after purchasing an additional 417,197 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Inovalon in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,477,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Inovalon by 41.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 498,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,354,000 after purchasing an additional 145,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Inovalon stock opened at $40.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $40.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.43.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $190.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.89 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 11.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INOV shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Inovalon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inovalon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

