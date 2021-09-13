Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 9,237 Shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,293 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,237 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Inovalon were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Inovalon by 1.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Inovalon by 4.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Inovalon by 10.9% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Inovalon in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Inovalon by 28.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

INOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Inovalon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inovalon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.86.

Shares of INOV opened at $40.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.59. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $40.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $190.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.89 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 11.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

