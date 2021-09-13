Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SQSP. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,583,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,121,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,064,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000.

Get Squarespace alerts:

SQSP opened at $46.65 on Monday. Squarespace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.64 and a twelve month high of $64.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.63.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($3.07). Research analysts anticipate that Squarespace, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Squarespace from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Squarespace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.21.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.