Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,455 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,064 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 315.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,909 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 56,115 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $285,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $1,272,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 61,540 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $585,000.

In other news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $857,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Garrison sold 77,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $1,162,262.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,151.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,381 shares of company stock worth $2,896,263 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MDRX shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.05.

MDRX opened at $14.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.55. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $19.00.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 49.61% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $373.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.51 million. Research analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

