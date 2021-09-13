Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,557 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 20,230 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EQT during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in EQT during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,995,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in EQT by 75.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,509 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 84,509 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in EQT by 73.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,497,000 after acquiring an additional 513,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EQT during the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

In other EQT news, CEO Toby Z. Rice bought 28,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $499,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE EQT opened at $19.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $23.24.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $996.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. EQT had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

EQT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on EQT from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist boosted their price objective on EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

