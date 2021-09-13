Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,841 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of TechTarget worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTGT. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in TechTarget during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,658,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in TechTarget by 186.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 404,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,078,000 after purchasing an additional 263,197 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in TechTarget by 23.4% in the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 219,637 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,254,000 after purchasing an additional 41,630 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in TechTarget by 11.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 117,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,813 shares during the period. Finally, Montanaro Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in TechTarget by 9.9% in the first quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 116,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TechTarget presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.38.

TTGT opened at $84.94 on Monday. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $101.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.97 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.80.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. TechTarget had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $63.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. TechTarget’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $1,410,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,159 over the last three months. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

