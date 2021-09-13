Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,557 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 20,230 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EQT during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in EQT during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,995,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in EQT by 75.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,509 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 84,509 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in EQT by 73.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,497,000 after acquiring an additional 513,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQT opened at $19.40 on Monday. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $23.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.51.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. EQT had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. The company had revenue of $996.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EQT. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on EQT from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist lifted their price target on EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

In other EQT news, CEO Toby Z. Rice bought 28,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $499,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

