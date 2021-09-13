Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,559 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,810 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,436,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $797,313,000 after purchasing an additional 123,731 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 7,811,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $500,781,000 after purchasing an additional 39,280 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,194,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,695,000 after purchasing an additional 16,276 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,314,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,271,000 after purchasing an additional 26,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at $55,891,000. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $65.31 on Monday. AECOM has a 52-week low of $37.58 and a 52-week high of $70.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.41 and a 200-day moving average of $63.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $1,966,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,913,534. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

